Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.27% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $321,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.26. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock worth $2,590,603. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

