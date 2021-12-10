HM Capital Management LLC Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,873.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,712.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

