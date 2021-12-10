Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

