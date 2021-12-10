GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $74.88 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.