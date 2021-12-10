500 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

UPS stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.