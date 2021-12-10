Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce ($1.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 269.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.