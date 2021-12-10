UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Acquires C$11,370.24 in Stock

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,370.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,290,219 shares in the company, valued at C$2,328,587.25.

Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk acquired 5,000 shares of UGE International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk bought 2,500 shares of UGE International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,675.00.

Shares of CVE UGE opened at C$1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.88 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44. UGE International Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

