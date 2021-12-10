a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AKA opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

