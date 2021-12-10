Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Neil P. Farmer Acquires 10,000 Shares

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Neil P. Farmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $10,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. Equities analysts predict that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

