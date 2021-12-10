Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,892,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $119.10 and a 52 week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

