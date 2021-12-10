Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.94 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 253,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 523,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$68.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

