Head to Head Comparison: Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) & NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and NetObjects’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.28 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -89.40 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -4.47% 0.81% 0.45% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bottomline Technologies (de) and NetObjects, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 4 2 0 2.33 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than NetObjects.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats NetObjects on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

NetObjects Company Profile

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

