Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

