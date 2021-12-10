Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Trading Down 3.8%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 137,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 413,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

