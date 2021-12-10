Monument Capital Management Takes $210,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

NYSE:MS opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

