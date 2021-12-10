Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 1,096.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of APH stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

