Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after acquiring an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 579.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $19,921,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $18,105,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

