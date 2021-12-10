PDS Planning Inc Acquires 40 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $665.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $611.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.49. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

