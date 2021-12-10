Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $53,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $245.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

