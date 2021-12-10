Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,605 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.