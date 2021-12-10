Analysts Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,991,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

