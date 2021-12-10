Analysts Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) PT at €14.04

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.81 ($16.64).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) target price on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) target price on UniCredit in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) target price on UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday.

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

