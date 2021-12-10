Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.98. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 302.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

