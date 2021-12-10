Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.480-$5.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25 billion-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.26 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.790 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.47.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

