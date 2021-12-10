First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 1.29% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

UCON opened at $26.36 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.