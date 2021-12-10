Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $312,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,119,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $51.55 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

