Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,430.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.