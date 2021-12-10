Northwest Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,712,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.