Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

