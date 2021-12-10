NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Sells $187,642.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTAP opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

