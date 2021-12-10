Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Ronald William Thiessen Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 75,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$203,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,730,853.45.
Shares of TKO opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.