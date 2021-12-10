Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Ronald William Thiessen Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 75,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$203,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,730,853.45.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.20.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.