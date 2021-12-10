BitForex Token (BF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $748,883.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $748,883.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

