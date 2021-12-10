Hyve Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $402,036.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Hyve has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $402,036.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00056843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.25 or 0.08386127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.09 or 0.99763161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

