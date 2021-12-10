PDS Planning Inc Takes $249,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.65. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

