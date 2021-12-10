Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

