FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in FedEx were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FDX stock opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

