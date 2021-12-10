Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 1,667 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

