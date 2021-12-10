Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,200 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of MSD Acquisition worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $24,625,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $9,850,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,840,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

