Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $383,000 in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Exos Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,036,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.