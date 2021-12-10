Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,156 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RocketLab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.60.

Shares of RKLB opened at 12.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 9.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB).

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.