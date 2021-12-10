Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MON. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $484,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth $612,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

MON stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

