Exos Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,053 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

RSI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.