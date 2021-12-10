Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,980 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after buying an additional 346,403 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after buying an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.77 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

