Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,987.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,883.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,747.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

