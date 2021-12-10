Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

