iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 68.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,106 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.18.

