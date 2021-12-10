Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NYSE:ODC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $38.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

