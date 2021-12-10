Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 0.2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 22,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of analysts have commented on DTCWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

