Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 1.4%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS) was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 1,544,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,667,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bidstack Group Company Profile (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

