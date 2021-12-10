PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$9.96 and a 1 year high of C$16.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.78.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

